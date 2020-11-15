Rs 24 lakh drug racket busted in Bengaluru, 3 held

Bengaluru, Nov 15 : In a crackdown on banned drugs in Bengaluru, three persons, including two agents and a delivery man were arrested and narcotics valued at Rs 24 lakh were recovered, police said on Sunday.

“Two agents Rohit Ram and Ayush Pandey and delivery person Noor Ali were arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody for allegedly getting and supplying various types of narcotic drugs to unidentified high-profile customers in the city since January,” Bengaluru south east Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sudheer Hegde told IANS.

The drugs recovered from Ali, who was working with delivery services firm Dunzo till recently, are 8.3 kg ganja, 4.3 kg charas mixed in chocolates, 120gm of mango ganja, 120gm of Hashish oil, 270gm of charas, 8 gm of brown sugar, 9gm of MDMA ecstasy or molly crystals and 100 slips of LSD.

“A team has been formed to trace the mastermind behind the drug racket who is hiding somewhere in north India, as he hired the twin agents, who hail from Jharkhand,” Hegde said.

A case was registered against the accused trio under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

“As the mastermind is still at large and investigation is under progress, we are not disclosing the identity of the customers to whom the accused were supplying the drugs across the city over the months,” added Hegde./Eom/220 words.

