Rs 280.68 cr loan default as on Sep 30: Coffee Day’s Sical Logistics

News Desk 1Published: 23rd November 2020 3:18 am IST
Rs 280.68 cr loan default as on Sep 30: Coffee Day's Sical Logistics

Chennai, Nov 22 : Integrated logistics provider and part of the Coffee Day group, Sical Logistics, on Sunday said it has defaulted a sum of Rs 280.68 crore of loans taken from banks and financial institutions and interest on that.

In a regulatory filing, the city-based Sical Logistics said its total outstanding -short and long term borrowings – as on September 30, stands at Rs 913.87 crore.

Out of that, the amount of default as on date stands at Rs 280.68 crore.

According to Sical Logistics, the default amount mentioned above is excluding loan recalled amount of Rs 241.48 crore, due to non-compliance of certain covenants of the loan agreement.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Flowers offered at Gorakhnath temple to turn into incense sticks
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 23rd November 2020 3:18 am IST
Back to top button