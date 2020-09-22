RS 300 crore to be spent on the repair work of the drainage system

By Nihad Amani Published: 22nd September 2020 7:23 am IST
Overflowing drainage in ac guards area causing great difficulty to passersby and local people since several day despite many complaints the concerned authorities yet to react in Hyderabad on Thursday. Pic:Style photo service.

Hyderabad: After the incessant rains in the city and also heart wrenching accidents taking away people’s life the Telangana government sanctioned Rs 300 crores for capping works on open nalas.

These capping works would be executed on nalas which are less than two metres wide. Instructions were issued to officials to come up with an action plan to complete the works in time, the Minister said, adding that the works would be taken up at a cost of nearly Rs 300 crore.

“The administrative sanction for Rs 300 crore will be accorded shortly,” Rao said, adding that the government would soon provide all permissions and the required support to take up the works immediately.

READ:  LRS fee to be collected considering land value at the time of registration: KTR

The Minister stated that most of the nalas, which are less than two metres wide, are located in densely populated areas and asked officials to take all precautions to avoid any untoward incidents. At the nalas that are more than two metres wide and where the execution of capping works was not feasible, Rao asked officials to take up fencing works as per guidelines of the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court.

Though the GHMC is equipped with details of nalas across its limits, the Minister wanted officials to focus on new areas and addition of new nalas, especially with the expansion of the city limits to newer localities.

READ:  Prospects of Maoists becoming active in Telangana again are thin
Categories
Telangana
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close