RS 300 crore to be spent on the repair work of the drainage system

Hyderabad: After the incessant rains in the city and also heart wrenching accidents taking away people’s life the Telangana government sanctioned Rs 300 crores for capping works on open nalas.

These capping works would be executed on nalas which are less than two metres wide. Instructions were issued to officials to come up with an action plan to complete the works in time, the Minister said, adding that the works would be taken up at a cost of nearly Rs 300 crore.

“The administrative sanction for Rs 300 crore will be accorded shortly,” Rao said, adding that the government would soon provide all permissions and the required support to take up the works immediately.

The Minister stated that most of the nalas, which are less than two metres wide, are located in densely populated areas and asked officials to take all precautions to avoid any untoward incidents. At the nalas that are more than two metres wide and where the execution of capping works was not feasible, Rao asked officials to take up fencing works as per guidelines of the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court.

Though the GHMC is equipped with details of nalas across its limits, the Minister wanted officials to focus on new areas and addition of new nalas, especially with the expansion of the city limits to newer localities.