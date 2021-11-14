Rs 34 lakh worth gold smuggled in juicer at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: The customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad have seized gold concealed inside a hand pressure juicer.

The officials on November 13 booked a case against a male passenger for smuggling gold of 671.9 grams. He flew in a flight AI952 from Dubai to Hyderabad and the gold extracted from the juicer is worth Rs 34 lakh.

Further investigation in progress. pic.twitter.com/JkolEd4rLp — Hyderabad Customs (@HyderabadCusto1) November 13, 2021

The customs officials seized the gold and took the accused into custody and are further investigating the case. According to customs officials, based on a tip, officials intercepted the passenger and questioned him. Later during the search, they found a juicer in his baggage. On further questioning, he admitted to smuggling gold, which was later extracted by cutting the machine.