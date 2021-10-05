Rs 5k reward for those who help road accident victims from now

Hyderabad: The Union ministry of road transport and Highway (MoRTH) has formulated a new scheme to award good samaritans who help accident victims. According to the scheme, a cash reward of Rs 5000 will be given to good samaritans for their efforts.

A district-level committee under collectors will review the proposals of rewards sent by the local police station house officer (PS SHO) as per the annexure given in the scheme. The scheme will reportedly be effective from October 15 and will be in operation up to March 31, 2026.

A press release from the Cyberabad police said that all station house officers (SHO) have been requested to go through the scheme provisions, understand it and inform the public in their respective areas. The government has also advised the police to identify eligible good samaritans and send proposals as per the procedure.

According to the Centre’s new scheme, good samaritans who help save lives of fatal road accident victims will be rewarded if they administer immediate assistance and rush victims to hospital or trauma care centre for medical treatment within the ‘golden hour’ of accidents.

‘Golden hour’ refers to the first 60 minutes of care a patient receives directly affecting the outcome. It is important especially in cases of traumatic or fatal injuries, as this hour is crucial in deciding the morbidity and mortality of patients.

