Rs 8.5 lakh seized from car in Congress’ Patna office

Patna Oct 22 : An Income Tax Department team raided Congress headquarters Sadaqat Ashram in Patna on Thursday evening and seized around Rs 8.5 lakh from a car parked inside the premises.

While Income Tax officials have not officially commented on the matter, Congress state incharge Shaktisinh Gohil confirmed the raid and termed it “mischief” by the ruling party, ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s rally on Friday.

“It is just a ploy of the ruling party. They are scared of massive support for the Mahagatbandhan. Hence, they are deliberately involved in mischief,” he said.

“It is an office of a political party and anyone can park his car here. There are so many persons coming to this office every day and it is beyond our control of who is carrying what,” Gohil said.

Claiming that 23 kg gold and two kg silver were seized from the brother of a BJP leader in Nepal, he asked why Income Tax, the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation and other agencies have not zeroed in on that BJP leader.

“The fact of the matter is they (the NDA) have lost political ground in Bihar. Such a raid is due to their anger. Our leader Rahul Gandhi is coming tomorrow for a rally in Bihar and they want to sabotage his rally through doing such an action,” Gohil said.

Meanwhile, a source in the Election Commission said that cash above Rs 50,000 can be seized if that person fails to show valid proofs, while an amount up to Rs 10 lakh can be permitted to be transported if the person concerned has valid proof about the use of the money in case of marriages, health issues, purchase of properties or goods.

Source: IANS

