RS takes up 3 Bills related to industrial safety, social security

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 23rd September 2020 1:34 pm IST
Rajya Sabha takes up three Bills related to industrial safety, social security for discussion

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha took up three Bills related to industries and workers together for a discussion on Wednesday.

The three Bills namely, Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020 and the Code of Social Security, 2020, were moved for consideration by Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar.

The Lok Sabha had earlier passed the three important Bills on Tuesday.
The Rajya Sabha, earlier today passed the Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020 and the FCRA amendment bill by voice votes following discussions.

While the Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, was moved by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the FCRA amendment Bill was moved for passing by Minister of State (MoS), Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai in the House.

Source: ANI
