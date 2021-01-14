RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat participates in Pongal celebrations

By IANS|   Published: 14th January 2021 2:20 pm IST
Chennai, Jan 14 : Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday participated in Pongal festival celebrations here.

The RSS chief also visited the Goddess Sri Kadumbadi Chinnamman Temple, where he offered prayers.

Bhagwat participated in Pongal celebrations at another event held at the Moolakadai area here.

He is also expected to meet young professionals, entrepreneurs and others during his stay here.

Bharatiya Janata Party President J.P. Nadda is also expected to participate in the ‘Namma Ooru Pongal Vizha’ (our city Pongal festival) organised near here by the party’s Tamil Nadu unit.

Nadda will witness the making of the Pongal, sporting events, traditional arts of Tamil Nadu, embark on a bullock cart ride and also give a speech.

Nadda will participate in annual function of Tamil magazine, Thuglak on that day.

