RSS feared negative impact of agitation against farm laws

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) which had neither supported nor rejected farm laws was worried about the negative impact of the agitation.

According to a report published in Indian Express, the Sangh Parivar was worried about protests as they felt that agitation might result in differences between Sikhs and Hindus.

Earlier, RSS General Secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi had said that the Sangh Parivar was worried over long agitation.

Bharatiya Karyakarini Mandal, one of the top decision-making bodies of RSS has released BPS annual report in the month of March 2021. The report held anti-social and anti-national forces responsible for putting hurdles in the solution.

RSS and BJP were worried over farmer protest and Lakhimpur Kheri incident as 20 constituencies in Western UP has considerable number of Sikhs and Jaats population.

The Sangh Parivar is also planning to review Rashtriya Sikh Sangat which was formed in 1980s in Punjab.

BKS supports withdrawl of farm laws

On Friday, RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Kisan Sangh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to repeal the three farm laws “seems to be right” to avoid “unwarranted controversies and conflicts”.

It, however, lashed out at the farmer leaders, saying their “arrogant attitude” to continue with their protest was not beneficial for small farmers.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farm unions, spearheading the agitation against the three agriculture laws, has welcomed the prime minister’s decision but said they will wait for the announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said the ongoing anti-farm laws protest will be withdrawn only after the three contentious legislation are repealed in Parliament and legal guarantee on minimum support price for crops made.