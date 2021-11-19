RSS Indresh Kumar to launch SC/ST Rashtriya Manch in Hyderabad

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 19th November 2021 2:25 pm IST
Indresh Kumar
Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar (Photo:ANI)

Hyderabad: Senior RSS functionary of RSS Indresh Kumar will be in the city on 20th November. He will launch and grace the investiture ceremony of SC/ST Rashtriya Manch (SRM) which will be held in Hyderabad on 20th November at Naisha Banquets, opposite MANUU Campus in Gachibowli.

The SC/ST Rashtriya Munch, a national NGO will be launched nationally from Hyderabad and subsequently it will be expanded to other parts of India informed Mr. MA Sattar, National In-charge of SRM.

Along with Indresh Kumar, the National Executive Committee Members of RSS, Prof. RS Sarraju, Honorary Advisor for SRM of TS & AP; Ms. Sushma Pachpore, National Women In-charge, and others will grace.

The objective of the SRM is promote communal harmony among Dalit communities, to create awareness about the constitution of India and its significance, to create awareness about various welfare acts about SC and STs and protect their rights and others.

