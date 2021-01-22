RSS’ Muslim affiliate starts Ram Temple fund drive in MP

Jabalpur: A Muslim outfit affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Friday said it had started a drive in Madhya Pradesh to collect funds for construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Muslim Rashtriya Manch national coordinator SK Muddin said the drive was being held in the Muslim-dominated areas of the state as the community would be proud to contribute for the construction of the temple.

“We belong to one family. Neither have Muslims come from Arab nations nor Christians from Rome. Our nature of worship may differ but our ancestors are the same,” he told reporters here.

The drive will be in coordination with Vishwa Hindu Parishad, which along with the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on January 15 launched a drive to collect funds for construction of the temple.

