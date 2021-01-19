RSS set to see changes, new face may replace Bhaiyyaji Joshi

By Navneet Mishra

New Delhi, Jan 19 : The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to witness a major organisational change after its crucial meeting in March.

The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the RSS’ highest decision-making body, is scheduled to meet on March 19 and 20 in Bengaluru.

For the first time, the meeting related to the organisation’s election would take place away from its Nagpur headquarters.

In the March meeting, a new face is likely to be chosen for the number two position in the RSS. Sources say that Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi may be replaced.

According to sources, Joshi, who has been the Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) for the past 12 years, had wished to give up the post three years ago in 2018. However, he was given an extension due to his organisational skills.

Sources say that Bhaiyyaji Joshi may be given the responsibility of coordination among all the Sangh Parivar organisations in his new role.

In the RSS, the post of Sarkaryavah is elected every three years. It is an executive post in the organisation, while the Sarsanghchalak is regarded as the guide. Sarkaryavah is responsible for conducting the regular work of the organisation.

Bhaiyyaji Joshi, 73, has been on the post of Sarkaryavah since 2009.

In 2018, due to illness, he had wished to quit the post then but was asked to continue. However, this time, sources say, he may leave the post.

The election to the post of Sarkaryavah in the RSS is always a unanimous decision, and the decision is unanimously taken by about 1,400 representatives from all the provinces of the country.

Nagpur Sangh ideologue Dilip Deodhar told IANS: “There is going to be a unanimous decision for the post of Sarkaryavah in the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha. Sarkaryavah Bhaiyyaji Joshi will get an extension or a new face will get a chance. The delegates will take a unanimous decision on this. Dattatreya Hosbole’s name is being discussed for this post.”

Deodhar said the election for Sarkaryavah post in the Sangh is very important from the point of view of the next two events. First, the general election of 2024 and the centenary year on the completion of 100 years of the Sangh in the year 2025. Considering these two key occasions, the election of new Sarkaryavah is important.

Sources said if Bhaiyyaji Joshi does not get the extension again, then the responsibility of the post of Sarkaryavah could be given to the present co-head Dattatreya Hosbole since in terms of the organisation-related work, he is considered senior to other co-workers.

Hosbole is 65-years-old. In such a situation, he can further complete two terms of Sarkaryavah until he reaches 71 years.

Sources told IANS that the Sangh has a focus on the southern region as several states are slated to go to the polls.

In such a scenario, Hosbole, who oversees the southern affairs, could play quite an important role.

Dattatreya has developed organisational skills during his long stay at the ABVP. Also, the name of Krishna Gopal and Manmohan Vaidya are also in the discussion for the post of Sarkaryavah.

