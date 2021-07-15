RSS shall open its branches in Muslim areas: Bhagwat

Satna/Chitarakoot: Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) Chintan camp which was being held at UP/MPs border town Chitarakoot for the past five days has come to an end today. Big decisions were taken during the camp session to strengthen the organization.

Meanwhile, the RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has taken a significant decision concerning West Bengal to divide it in three zones, South, Central and North, with Kolkatta, Vardhman and Siliguri being their headquarters respectively.

It is to be noted that many states shall have impending elections and the RSS is busy in formulating “right policies” prior to these elections.

During the Chintan Camp, the state Pracharaks (heads) were reminded of their duties and told to implement the organizations plans throughout the year.

The major decision of the RSS shall be to open Shakhas (branches) in Muslim areas across the country. From now on, the RSS activists shall reach every village to enroll Muslims along with Hindus in the organization.