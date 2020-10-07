RSS to hold Karyakarni Mandal meeting at 11 locations amid COVID-19

New Delhi: Adhering to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines on Covid-19, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has decided to change the format of its national executive council meeting.

The RSS had cancelled its highest body meet in March.

This is the first time that the Rashtriya Karyakarni Mandal meeting is happening not in one place but in 11 different locations. The reason for this changed format is to ensure that the functioning of the Sangh goes on smoothly and the protocols to ensure no spread of Covid due to large gathering are followed.

The executive meeting of RSS is held after Dusshera and this year too, the meeting has been tentatively scheduled after Dusshera.

“The meetings at 11 locations will take place throughout November. We will have a break during Diwali. The dates will be finalised in a week’s time,” added a senior RSS functionary.

It is due to Covid that the manner in which review meetings crucial to take stock of the functioning and works allocated to different ‘Vibhags’ (departments) have changed.

“We have 6 to 7 representatives from every state participating in the meeting. This meeting we get around 350 people. Now, due to COVID guidelines, we can’t have a large gathering like this. So, it has been decided that around 30 – 40 people will participate in their zonal meeting,” stated the functionary.

The sources stated that in each meeting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sahsarkarywah Suresh Bhaiya ji Joshi would be present whereas other Sahsarkarywah Krishna Gopal, Dattatreya Hosable, V Bhagaiah and Suresh Soni will participate.

Source: ANI