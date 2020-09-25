R’sthan CM appeals for calm as violent protests continue

Jaipur, Sep 25 : Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday took to Twitter and appealed to the agitating people to maintain peace, law and order in the state as violent protests, which erupted on Thursday in Dungarpur district, escalated on Friday. The protestors torched police vehicles and pelted stones at the policemen, injuring many of them.

On Thursday, thousands of applicants for the 2018 teacher recruitment exam turned violent in Dungarpur district demanding that the 1,167 general category posts be filled with Scheduled Tribe candidates. They torched police vehicles and pelted stones at the policemen.

A 10-km stretch of the NH8 highway connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad was blocked and taken over by the protestors. The presence of the police did not deter the protestors who continued to march ahead, forcing the police to retreat.

In his tweet Ashok Gehlot said, “The protest and violence in Dungarpur is quite unfortunate. Constitutional measures should be used to voice protests and the protests should be peaceful. No one has the right to take the law in their hands. I appeal to protestors to maintain peace and help in maintaining law and order.”

Officials said that the situation was tense on NH-8 near Bhuwali as the protestors have damaged a hotel and burnt police vehicles.

They also used slingshots to target the police with stones.

Drones have now been pressed into service to monitor the movements of the protestors from the sky.

The administration was trying to open a dialogue with the protestors at the time of filing this report.

The protestors had earlier warned the administration to fill the posts by September 24. However, when no heed was paid to their demands, they came out on to the streets with stones and rods in their hands.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.