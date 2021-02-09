RTC bus crashes into PVNR expressway pillar at Mehdipatnam

By SM Bilal|   Published: 9th February 2021 11:51 am IST

Hyderabad: Many commuters had a miraculous escape on Tuesday morning after a speeding RTC bus crashed into the PVNR expressway pillar at Mehdipatnam area.

After the incident traffic flow was affected and the traffic police cleared the congestion.

The driver of the bus belonging to the Mehdipatnam depot on Tuesday morning lost control and crashed it into the PVNR expressway No.24. According to the sources, the steering of the bus got jammed resulting in the accident.

The traffic wing had moved the bus with the help of crane and a case has been registered with the Humayun Nagar police.

