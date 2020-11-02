RTC services to resume between two states

Hyderabad: There is a good news for the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states. The RTC services would resume between the two states. An agreement was signed between the two states on the issue.

The officials of the corporations of the two states signed on the agreement in the presence of State Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. As per the agreement, The TSRTC would run its services upto 1,61,258 kms in AP while APSRTC would run its services upto 1,60,999 kms.

In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by TSRTC Managing Director Sunil Sharma and APSRTC Managing Director Krishna Babu in the presence of Telangana Transport Minister.

The APSRTC would run 638 buses in the state. A total of 273 buses would be run on Vijayawada route alone. The officials of the two states have said that the agreement would come into force with immediate effect