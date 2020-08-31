R’than leaders condole Pranab Mukherjee’s death

Jaipur, Sep 1 : Rajasthan political leaders have condoled the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee and hailed him as a “scholar par excellence who served the country with diligence and honesty”.

Terming Mukherjee as an ‘extraordinary leader’, Governor Kalraj Mishra said: “He fulfilled all responsibilities with honesty while serving as President and set new benchmarks while working as Finance Minister and Foreign Minister.”

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, “Deeply saddened at the demise of former President of India, Sh #PranabMukherjee. The nation has lost a great leader, thinker & statesman. His entire life was dedicated to service of the nation. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & supporters. May his soul rest in peace.”

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said, “I am shocked hearing the news of the demise of Shri Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India,. His death marks a gloomy chapter for Indian politics, and brings an end of an era, ” she said.

Mukherjee died at the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on Monday following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments. He was 84.

He was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in the brain the same day. He is survived by two sons and a daughter.

