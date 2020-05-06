menu
Rubika Liyaquat shares Al Baqrah’s verse

Posted by Sameer Published: May 06, 2020, 11:24 am IST
New Delhi: Famous TV Journalist Rubika Liyaquat shared a verse of Al Baqrah on her Twitter account.

She tweeted,’ “Perhaps you hate a thing and it is good for you,and perhaps you love a thing and it is bad for you. And Allah Knows, while you know not”. Al Baqrah 2:216 ‘.

Soon after the tweet went viral, Twitterati starts reacting to it.

One of them wrote, “Namaz me dua kariyega ke Allah Padhne Se zyada Amal karne ki taufeeq dein”.

Another person wrote, ” Allah se dua h amal karne ki taufeeq aata farmaye ameen”.

Reacting on the tweet, one of the netizens quoted sayings of Umar bin al-Khattab (RA).

It may be mentioned that currently, Rubika Liyaquat is in limelight for targeting Tablighis and Muslims in her TV shows.

Earlier, a youth had telephoned her and asked, “why are you spreading hatred through the journalism”. He also asked her to fear whatever God she believes in.

Replying to him, Rubika said that she is fighting against Tablighis. The journalist also made it clear that she is not against Muslims as a whole.

