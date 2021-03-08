Rubina Dilaik, Paras Chhabra turn newly-married couple!

Mumbai: Television actress Rubina Dilaik is winning millions of hearts ever since she emerged as a winner of Bigg Boss 14. She grabbed attention of her fans with her amazing sting in the reality game show. Now, Rubina is all set to treat her admirers with a music video, which will mark first on-screen project post her stint on the Salman Khan-hosted show.

The romantic single which is being crooned by singer Asees Kaur also features Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra. The makers of song released the first look of the track in which Rubina and Paras are seem to be portraying a newly-wed.

Rubina, Paras’ new music video

“#Exclusive something super-special is coming up with @RubiDilaik , #ParasChhabra & @AseesKaur real soon! Red heart Stay Tuned. Winking face #VYRLOriginals #RubinaDilaik #ParasChhabrra #Rubina #Paras #ComingSoon #NewMusic #biggboss #biggboss14”, captioned the official page of VYRL Originals

The picture took internet by storm as soon as it was dropped leaving netizens confused. Rubina Dilaik in a newly married avatar with red chooda bandgles, holds Paras Chhabra’s face with love. The diva looks pretty with nude makeup on and hair blow dried with soft curls. The on-screen couple gave major PDA goals to all their fans.

Rubina Dilaik shares BTS from her project

The Shakti actress took to her Instagram to share a behind-the-scene picture from the shoot location. Sharing the photo, Rubina wrote, “Happy to be back… something #special coming your way….”

On Saturday, Rubina was trolled by her fans for showing attitude to the paparazzi at the airport. “Don’t hype this attitude woman,” Twitterati said.

Rubina Dilaik, known for featuring in TV serials such as “Chotti Bahu” and “Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki”, entered the Bigg Boss house with her husband Abhinav Shukla. She emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 14 and bagged Rs 36 lakh prize money with Bigg Boss 14 trophy.