Rublev sets up Tsitsipas final in Monaco

Berlin, April 17 : Andrey Rublev reflected on an ‘amazing feeling’ as he booked a Monte Carlo Masters final appearance against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Russian has had a remarkable week at the Masters 1000 event that included a stunning win over 11-time champion Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals, DPA reported.

Rublev continued his fine run with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Casper Ruud on Saturday to ensure he will do battle against Tsitsipas in his first final at this level.

Tsitsipas comfortably saw off Dan Evans — who had beaten world No. 1 Novak Djokovic earlier in the tournament –winning his semi-final 6-2, 6-1.

Rublev had 21 winners in his 80-minute victory over Ruud and has a record of 24-4 this season, the ATP Tour’s best.

“It is an amazing feeling — it is my first (Masters) final, so I am really happy,” said Rublev.

“We will see what is going to happen (in the final). I will try to do my best.

“Casper is a really amazing player, especially on clay. Since the beginning he put a really high intensity (on the court) and was really tough. I knew that I needed to raise my level if I wanted to fight against him, because if I (did) not raise the level I (would) lose for sure.”

Rublev defeated Tsitsipas in straight sets on his way to winning an ATP 500 title in Rotterdam last month.

Six of his eight ATP titles have come since the start of last year.

It took Tsitsipas, who has not won a tournament for 14 months, only one hour and nine minutes to see off the challenge of Evans, forcing 11 break points to the Briton’s one.

“I am indeed pleased with the performance,” Tsitsipas said, with the Greek yet to drop a set in Monte Carlo.

–IANS

akm/kh