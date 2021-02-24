Rukmini Made Gowda of JD(S) elected as Mysuru Mayor

Mysuru, Feb 25 : Rukmini Made Gowda, JD(S) corporator from Ward No. 36, was on Wednesday elected the Mayor of the Mysuru City Corporation after she defeated BJP candidate Sunanda Palanetra. The post was previously held by JD(S) corporator Tasneem, who was the first woman Mayor of Mysuru.

Elated over his wife’s victory, Made Gowda, who is also a member of the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat, not only kissed on her cheek, but also lifted her in joy.

“It was not planned. It just happened in the spur of the moment. I was very happy after she became the Mayor of our beloved city. She is now the first citizen, what more can one ask for. It is an achievement by itself,” Made Gowda told a local TV channel.

Rukmini became the 34th Mayor of Mysuru. The post was reserved for the general category (woman) candidate. Congress corporator from Ward No. 10, Anwar Baig, was elected as the Deputy Mayor.

Together, the JD(S) and Congress combine managed to keep the BJP away from power. However, BJP remains the single largest party in the Mysuru City Corporation with 22 corporators, followed by 19 of the Congress and 18 of the JD(S). There are five Independents and one BSP member, which brings the combined strength of the House to 74.

Though JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy had strongly hinted earlier that the alliance with the Congress was over, local leaders of the JD(S) and the Congress held separate meetings and decided to keep the alliance going to keep the BJP out of power. As a result, supense gripped the Mayoral elections till late last night before the three major parties — Congress, JD(S) and BJP — decided to file separate nominations.

Accordingly, Sunanda Palanetra (BJP), Rukmini Made Gowda (JDS) and Shanthakumari (Congress) filed nominations for the Mayor’s post, while Satwik Sandesh Swamy (BJP), Anwar Baig (Congress), Subbaiah (BJP) and Samiulla (Independent) filed papers for the Deputy Mayor’s post.

