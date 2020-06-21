Run more Shramik trains with less bogies for migrants: HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the state labour department to take the responsibility of sending all the willing migrant workers to their hometowns.

More number of Shramik express trains should be operated or additional coaches to be added to the special trains to ferry the stranded workers to their respective places. Apart from providing a free journey facility, the government should take care of these migrants until they are sent to their places, the HC said.

The HC was dealing with a bunch of petitions on the plight of the stranded and brick kiln workers.

The HC directed the labour department to get the workers in brick kilns enumerated by its officials and make arrangements for their return to their places. Those wanting to go to their places should be shifted to shelter zones.

The labour department was directed to coordinate with the governments of respective states and also with the South Central Railway for additional trains and bogies and with RTC for buses. No fare can be collected from the workers.

The government was asked to submit a status report by June 9.