Rupee plunges 25 paise to 73.85 against US dollar in early trade

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 9th September 2021 12:24 pm IST
Rupee plunges 25 paise to 73.85 against US dollar in early trade
Representative Image

Mumbai: The Indian rupee plunged 25 paise to 73.85 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday, weighed down by the uptrend in the dollar index and importer hedging.

Forex traders said a muted trend in domestic equities also dragged the local unit down.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 73.77 against the dollar, then fell to 73.85, registering a decline of 25 paise from the last close.

MS Education Academy

In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 73.60 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.08 per cent to 92.72.

Also Read
El Salvador becomes first country to make bitcoin official currency

“Importers hedging dollars will continue to weigh on the currency,” Reliance Securities said in a research note adding that most emerging market and Asian currencies have started mostly weak this Thursday morning.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 802.51 crore, as per exchange data.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share index was trading 84.31 points or 0.14 per cent lower at 58,165.95. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was trading 33.80 points or 0.19 per cent down at 17,319.70.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 0.10 per cent to USD 72.67 per barrel.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button