News Desk 1Published: 23rd November 2020 3:38 am IST
Russia adds 24,581 new Covid-19 cases

Moscow, Nov 23 : Russia has reported 24,581 more Covid-19 infections, slightly down from the all-time high of 24,822 a day earlier, the country’s Covid-19 response centre said on Sunday.

The daily increase has been above 24,000 for three consecutive days, according to data provided by the centre.

The national tally of cases has grown to 2,089,329, including 36,179 deaths and 1,595,443 recoveries, the centre said.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, reported 6,575 new cases over the past day, bringing the city’s total to 553,713, Xinhua reported.

Russia remains the fifth in the world and the second in Europe in terms of COVID-19 caseload.

So far, over 72.4 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

