Russia adds 26,513 Covid-19 cases

Moscow, Dec 31 : Russia recorded 26,513 more Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 27,002 a day earlier, the country’s coronavirus response centre said on Wednesday.

The national tally of Covid-19 cases has increased to 3,131,550, including 56,426 deaths and 2,525,418 recoveries, the centre said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 5,105 new cases over the past day, taking the city’s total caseload to 803,203.

Over 90.2 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

