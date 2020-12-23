Russia adds 28,776 COVID-19 cases

Mosdow, Dec 23 : Russia recorded 28,776 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from the record of 29,350 a day earlier, the country’s COVID-19 response center said on Tuesday.

The national tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 2,906,503, including 51,912 deaths and 2,319,520 recoveries, the center said.

Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 7,237 new cases over the past day, taking the city’s total caseload to 750,934, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Over 86.7 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

Moscow has begun expanding the list of individuals eligible for vaccinations, while the rest of the country’s regions are starting a roll-out of mass injection programs.

