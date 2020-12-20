Russia adds 28,948 Covid-19 cases

Moscow, Dec 21 : Russia recorded 28,948 more Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly up from 28,209 a day earlier, the country’s Covid-19 response center said Sunday.

The national tally of Covid-19 cases has increased to 28,48,377, including 50,858 deaths and 2,275,657 recoveries, the center said.

Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 7,263 new cases over the past day, bringing the city’s total caseload to 7,35,900, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Nearly 86 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

