Russia confirms single-day record of 28,782 new Covid cases

News Desk 1Published: 6th December 2020 6:24 am IST
Russia confirms single-day record of 28,782 new Covid cases

Moscow, Dec 6 : Russia registered 28,782 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest number of daily infections to date, the country’s COVID-19 response center said.

The country has registered 2,431,731 coronavirus infections over the course of the pandemic, making its caseload the fourth highest in the world, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 508 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 42,684.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, reported 7,993 new cases, taking its tally of infections to 640,050, the response center said.

According to the center, 1,916,396 people have recovered, including 27,644 over the past day.

READ:  Yogi Adityanath rings the bell at BSE

So far, over 78.7 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 6th December 2020 6:24 am IST
Back to top button