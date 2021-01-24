Russia criticises US embassy for supporting unsanctioned protests

Moscow, Jan 24 : The Russian Foreign Ministry blamed the US Embassy in Moscow for interference in opposition rallies in Russia, which are the country’s domestic affairs.

The US Embassy has shown disregard for diplomatic rules and regulations by actively posting messages on social media in support of unsanctioned protests in Russian cities, the ministry said in a statement.

“We are talking about encouraging violent actions, hypocritically declared as peaceful protests, in which the organisers cynically involved even minors,” the statement read.

Attempts by US diplomats to incite radical actions are doomed to failure and will have negative consequences for Moscow-Washington relations, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry made the remarks after activists staged unauthorised protests in a number of Russian cities earlier in the day to show support for detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

About 4,000 people participated in the rally at Pushkin Square near the Kremlin, the Moscow branch of the Russian Interior Ministry said in a press release.

More than 600 protesters have been detained by police in downtown Moscow, according to a report.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.