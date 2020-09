Russia fully supports Belarus’ sovereignty, independence: PM

Minsk, Sep 4 : Russia fully supports Belarus’ sovereignty and independence, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said here while meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

“While we are in hospitable Minsk, we would like to stress that Russia fully supports Belarus’ sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity,” Mishustin said on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported..

Pointing out that Belarus shares a close relationship with Russia, Mishustin said, “This is also about hundreds, thousands, or millions of people who are practically one nation.”

Mishustin also said the governments of the two countries are in regular close contact.

Source: IANS

