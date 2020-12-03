Russia-led security bloc backs WHO in fighting Covid-19

Geneva, Dec 3 : The Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) said they support the coordinating role of the World Health Organization (WHO) in combating infectious diseases, including the raging Covid-19.

The security group advocates boosting the UN body’s potential in this sphere, the organization said in a declaration on Wednesday after an online session of its collective security council, reports Xinhua news agency.

To fight the ongoing pandemic, the CSTO member states intend to continue to share experience in the prevention and control of infectious diseases, train specialists and improve emergency monitoring and response systems.

The organization’s member states also welcome mutual support and mutual humanitarian assistance in the fight against the global health crisis, according to the declaration.

The group is a Russia-led intergovernmental military alliance created in 1992, which brought together the six former Soviet republics of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan, with the aim of safeguarding peace and stability in Eurasia.

