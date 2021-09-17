Russia offers free scholarship to Indian students

By ANI|   Published: 17th September 2021 6:27 pm IST
Telangana: Educational institutions to reopen from July 1

Chennai: The Russian government Scholarship Program has invited Indians to study in Russia for free.

“The applications for the Russian Government Scholarship Program opened on 1st September 2021 for the academic year 2022-23. November 1 of this year is the last date for applications.

Every year the Russian Government invites thousands of foreign nations to pursue high-quality education in Russian Universities for bachelor, Masters, and Ph.D. Degrees. The Scholarship Program offers 100 percent free tuition for the entire tenure of studies. Each student has many Universities and courses to choose from.

MS Education Academy

Every year 100 grants are provided by the Russian Government for Indian students in various fields of study including MBBS, engineering, science, and arts.

Russian House in Chennai will be conducting a webinar on the Russian Government Scholarship program 2022-23 on 24 September 2021.

During this webinar, candidates will be informed about the scholarship, courses available, the process of application, and the process of selection. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions and clarify any doubts they have about pursuing their studies in Russia.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button