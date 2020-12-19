Russia records 28,209 new Covid-19 cases

Moscow, Dec 20 : Russia confirmed 28,209 coronavirus cases over the past day, taking the total number of infections to 2,819,429, the country’s official Covid-19 monitoring and response center said Saturday.

Moscow registered 6,459 new coronavirus cases, bringing the capital’s total to 728,637, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Another 26,109 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection over the previous day, taking the cumulative number of those recovered to 2,254,742.

The country’s Covid-19 death toll increased by 585 to 50,347.

So far, over 85.4 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

