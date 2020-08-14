Russia records 5,065 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow: Russia has registered 5,065 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,057 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 912,823, the country’s coronavirus response centre said on Friday.

“Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,065 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 1,313 (25.9 per cent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms” the response centre said in a statement

This brings the total case count to 912,823, with a daily increase standing at 0.6 per cent.

Moscow has registered 688 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by St. Petersburg with 159 cases and the Moscow Region with 156 cases (compared to 692, 160 and 148 yesterday, respectively).

No new cases have been recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region and the Nenets Autonomous Region.

A total of 114 COVID-19 patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours (124 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 15,498.

As many as 6,568 coronavirus patients have been discharged (6,098 yesterday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 722,964.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 31.9 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 231,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.

