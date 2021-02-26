Russia registers 11,198 daily Covid-19 cases

Moscow, Feb 26 : Russia confirmed 11,198 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily increase since October 8, the country’s Covid-19 response centre said on Thursday.

The national tally has thus increased to 4,212,100, with 84,876 deaths and 3,767,664 recoveries, the centre said.

The capital city of Moscow recorded 1,406 new coronavirus cases over the previous day, with the overall infection count in the city now reaching 973,578, the Xinhua news agency reported.

At press time, Russia still ranked fourth in the world and the first in Europe for its cumulative coronavirus case count, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.

To date, more than 110 million tests have been conducted across Russia.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.