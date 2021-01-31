Russia reports 19,032 new Covid-19 cases

Moscow, Jan 31 : Russia registered 19,032 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 3,832,080, the country’s Covid-19 response center said in a statement.

It said that 512 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 72,697, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

According to the statement, 3,279,964 people have so far recovered, including 24,502 recoveries reported over the past day.

Moscow reported 2,430 new cases, taking its tally of infections to 927,788, the response center said.

