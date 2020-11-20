Russia reports 24,318 fresh Covid cases

Moscow, Nov 21 : Russia has reported 24,318 new Covid-19 cases, the country’s Covid-19 response centre said.

Russia’s cumulative number of coronavirus cases has mounted to 2,039,926, including 35,311 deaths and 1,551,414 recoveries, the centre said in a statement.

Moscow reported most of the new cases with 6,902 infections, reaching a cumulative case count of 539,970, the centre said.

So far, more than 71.2 million tests have been conducted in the country, Xinhua reported.

News Desk 1Published: 21st November 2020 1:30 am IST
