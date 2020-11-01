Russia sees record increase in daily COVID-19 infections

News Desk 1Updated: 2nd November 2020 4:57 am IST
Moscow, Nov 2 : Russia registered a record daily increase of 18,665 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the country’s COVID-19 response center said.

Russia has by now reported a total of 1,636,781 cases with 28,235 deaths and 1,225,673 recoveries, the center said in a statement on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, the capital city, has seen a spike in infections, tallying 5,261 more cases to bring the citywide count to 429,409.

Russia, like many other European countries, has been witnessing a surge in cases since the start of fall.

