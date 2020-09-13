Russia slams US policy of forming alliances against third countries

By News Desk 1 Updated: 14th September 2020 1:57 am IST
Moscow, Sep 14 : Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has criticized the US policy of forming alliances against third countries, including China.

Responding to a question about Washington’s attempt to pitting other countries against China, Lavrov said “the policy is alien to us”, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

“Neither Russia, nor China, nor our allies ever offer someone to be friends against someone,” Lavrov said Sunday on a local TV program.

“We have a completely different diplomatic and political culture. We have a desire to develop good relations with everyone,” he said.

Russia never puts forward preconditions for cooperation that its partners must deliberately worsen relations with some countries in the first place, Lavrov noted.

“‘To be friends against someone,’ in my opinion, contradicts the very meaning of the word ‘friendship,'” he added.

