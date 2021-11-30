Russia starts developing vaccine against Omicron variant

New Sputnik Omicron version can be ready for mass production in 45 days

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 30th November 2021 9:14 am IST
Pregnant women must take both doses of vaccine, urges govt
Representative Image Photo: Mufid Majnun/ Unsplash

Moscow: Russia’s Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology has said it has begun developing a new version of Sputnik vaccine adapted to target the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Gamaleya in a statement on Monday added that the center is studying whether its Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines can neutralise the Omicron variant as it believes, Xinhua news agency reported.

If modification is needed, the new Sputnik Omicron version can be ready for mass production in 45 days, the center said, hoping that a great amount of Sputnik Omicron booster shots can enter international markets in early 2022.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button