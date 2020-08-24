Russia, Turkey inks contract for the next batch of S-400 missile system

Russia and Turkey signed a loan agreement for the supply of S-400 air defence systems in September 2017.

By Mansoor Updated: 24th August 2020 12:26 pm IST
Source:ANI

Moscow: Russia and Turkey have signed a contract on the delivery of the second batch of formidable S-400 air defence missile system.

“The contract has been signed,” the Head of Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev said, replying to the corresponding question, reported TASS.

The sides are now discussing “the financial arrangement of implementing the contract,” he specified.

Russia and Turkey signed a loan agreement for the supply of S-400 air defence systems in September 2017. This resulted in the US suspending deliveries of F-35 fighter jets to its NATO ally.

The decision strained ties with the US as Washington refused to provide Turkey with the aircraft, claiming that the S-400 deal is incompatible with the alliance’s military equipment and might compromise the operations of the new fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets. Ankara, however, refused to back down.

According to TASS report, under the contract announced in 2017, Turkey received a regiment set of S-400 air defence missile system.

The S-400 ‘Triumf’ is considered the most advanced long-range air defence missile system of its kind which can engage targets at a distance of 400 km and an altitude of up to 30 km.

Source: ANI
