By News Desk 1 Published: 16th September 2020 8:32 am IST
Russian FM asks Germany to stop politicisation of Navalny case

Moscow, Sep 16 : Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged his German counterpart Heiko Maas to abandon further politicisation of the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after a phone conversation between the ministers.

The focus of the phone conversation on Tuesday was on the state and prospects of Russian-German relations, as well as building bilateral and international cooperation amid the situation around Navalny, the ministry said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Lavrov called on his colleague to refrain from further politicisation of the situation with Navalny,” it said.

The Russian side confirmed its readiness for cooperation on the Navalny case, it added.

Lavrov and Maas also agreed to continue the dialogue on issues of the Russian-German and international agenda, according to the statement.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

