Russian navy to receive at least 40 new ships this year

By IANS|   Published: 30th January 2021 8:21 am IST

Moscow, Jan 30 : The Russian navy will get at least 40 new ships in 2021, the navy’s First Deputy Commander-in-Chief Alexander Vitko said.

The Black Sea Fleet will get five to six of the new vessels, and the fifth and sixth Project 22160 patrol ships are already being constructed, Vitko said on the development plans of the naval forces this year, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

The Black Sea Fleet is a large operational strategic command of the Russian navy, operating in the Mediterranean Sea, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, where Russian and NATO warships often confront each other.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

