Russia’s COVID-19 cases up 20,498 to 1,774,334

News Desk 1Published: 9th November 2020 2:40 am IST
Russia's COVID-19 cases up 20,498 to 1,774,334

Moscow, Nov 9 : Russia registered 20,498 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 1,774,334, the country’s COVID-19 response center said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 286 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 30,537, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, reported 5,751 new cases, taking its tally of infections to 468,269, the response center said.

According to the statement, 1,324,419 people have recovered, including 11,492 over the past day.

So far, over 64.6 million tests have been conducted across the country.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Mob lynches man in UP accused of killing child
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 9th November 2020 2:40 am IST
Back to top button