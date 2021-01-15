Rythu Bazars in Hyderabad: Vendors selling vegetable at extra costs

Hyderabad: The Agriculture Department fixes the vegetable prices daily in all the 11 Rythu bazaars in Hyderabad. However, the vendors are selling the vegetable at Rs.5-10 extra per kg than the fixed price written on the signboard which is a clear violation of the rule.

Last year between March to December, The Agriculture Department had collected Rs.16,350 as penalties from the vegetable vendors at Mehdipatnam and Rs.29,000 from the vendors at Irragadda Rythu Bazar.

It has been observed that the Rythu Bazars’ vendors at Alwal, Kukatpally, Mehdipatnam and Irragada are looting the customers. They are selling tomato at Rs.15 whereas its fixed price is Rs.10, Potato at Rs.35 instead of Rs.31 and Carrot at Rs.35 in place of Rs.25.

According to the Rythu Bazar officials, if any complaint is received from the customer, the vendors are given an oral warning for the first time. If such a vendor repeats his violation for a second time, then his weighing machine is impounded. If repeated for the third time, the vendor is asked to leave the market.

The Mehdipatnam Rythu Bazar State Officer Vijay Kumar said, “Whenever we get a complaint against the vendor, the concerned Rythu Bazar Supervisor takes strict action against the violator.”

“We have not received any complaint this week,” said Irragadda Rythu Bazar State Officer Ramesh.

“Last month we have received many complaints against the vendors for selling vegetables at extra costs and we have taken prompt action and collected Rs.29,000 as penalties from them.”

A customer at Alwal Rythu Bazar said, “The vegetable vendors generally sell the vegetable for more than the actual price written on the signboard. When they are reminded why they are charging Rs.5 extra per kg, they always start a heated argument and threaten the customer.”