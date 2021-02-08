Rythu Vedikas to help farmers, KTR asks students get skills

Hyderabad: Municipal and IT Minister K T Rama Rao today said that Telangana government is offering skills to students to improve talent and become productive.

He started a new Degree College and a Rythu Vedika in memory of his grand parents at Gambirraopet in his Rajanna Siricilla district today. The government spent Rs 2.25 crore for this college and the minister promised to provide KG to PG education in a single campus with latest facilities.

Speaking in the occasion the minister who also holds industries wing has said that the students can job opportunities when they have better skills. Stating that a Degree college will be set up at Yellareddypet with all facilities and to start a girls hostel. Skill, upskill and reskill help the students excel in future.

Unless they have skills and talent the students cannot get suitable jobs and employment, he stated. Keeping this in mind the government offers skills training and to increase talent in future endeavours the minister averred.

Ours is a welfare state as chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has started 940 gurukul schools for poor sections. We offer food of fine rice to our students who can get overseas financial assistance to pursue higher education.

He said that 14 lakh job opportunities and employment were offered to youth in the state. KTR said that phule and Ambedkar overseas education support is offered to students for abroad services.

The minister also said that it became possible through hassle free industries policy of TSIPASS, T Hub to support entrepreneurs and start ups. Telangana is only the state in India to offer financial assistance to farmers through Rythu bandhu program he claimed.

The minister while starting Rythu Vedika built in the name of his grand parents, has stated to have been working for farmers welfare. We offer international level facilities at this platform to get information on MSP, the minister stated. Giving all advices, support to farmers through the platform is a brainchild of the chief minister he said.

Our intention is to give complete support to the farming community to boost their morale to get remunerative prices, he said. In addition to facilities the farmers to be guided for timely marketing, talk to extension officers, inputs on latest farm technologies modern practices, KTR said. We have increased godowns from just 4 lakh Mt to 25 lakh Mt the minister claimed.

He said that the KCR Government to extend all support to farmers to reap in golden harvest. Through irrigation systems water bodies and lakes are full to support minor irrigation he added

Source: NSS