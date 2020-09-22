S.Korea reports 61 new Covid-19 cases

By News Desk 1 Published: 22nd September 2020 2:10 pm IST

Seoul, Sep 22 : South Korea reported 61 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, raising the total number of infections to 23,106.

The daily caseload has remained below 100 for three straight days amid the reduced cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province, reports Xinhua news agency.

Of the new cases, 20 were Seoul residents, 14 in Gyeonggi province and 10 imported.

Three more deaths were confirmed, increasig the death toll to 388.

Since January 3, the country has tested more than 2.24 million people, among whom 2,198,784 have tested negative and 23,222 were being checked.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
