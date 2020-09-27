S.Korea reports 95 new Covid-19 cases

Seoul, Sep 27 : South Korea reported 95 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the second consecutive day that the figure has remained below 100.

Of the new cases, 73 were local and 11 imported, Yonhap News Agency quoted the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) as saying in its latest update.

The total caseload currently stood at 23,611, while the death toll increased to 401 with the emergence of two new fatalities, the KDCA update said.

Meanwhile, the Seoul city government has said it will allow public outdoor sports and cultural facilities to partially resume operations from September 28 to October 11 during the Korean version of Thanksgiving holiday.

To stem the spread of the virus, those facilities are required to sharply reduce the number of customers through advance reservation, the city government said, adding all rallies are banned on National Foundation Day on October 3 and Hangeul Day on October 9.

Since January 3, the country has carried out 2,296,517 coronavirus tests, the KDCA said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.