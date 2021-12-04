S Korea reports suspected cases of highly pathogenic bird flu at egg farm

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 4th December 2021 9:30 pm IST
1st human death due to bird flu causes panic in G'gram village
Representative image

Seoul: South Korea on Saturday reported suspected cases of highly pathogenic bird flu at a local egg farm.

The suspected cases of the avian influenza were discovered at an egg farm in Cheonan, 92 km south of Seoul, according to the government’s avian influenza response headquarters, Yonhap news agency reported.

Tests for the avian influenza are currently under way, and the results will be announced in up to three days, the headquarters said.

MS Education Academy

Highly pathogenic avian influenza is very contagious among birds and can cause severe illness and even death, especially in domestic poultry.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button